GOP Rep. Donalds: ‘As a Free-Thinking Human Being’ I Won’t Get Vaccinated

Monday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) sounded off on the increased pressure from the left for people to get vaccinated amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Donalds, who said he had the virus, said that “as a free-thinking human being,” he has no intentions to get the vaccine. He pled with Democrats to leave those like him who choose not to get the vaccine “alone.”

“People typically have, like, a revolt when somebody tells them what to do,” Donalds warned.

“If you want people to get vaccinated at a higher rate, just provide the information, step back, and let adults manage their own lives,” he continued. “This is a free country. People are going to do what they want to do. Listen, I’m 42 years old. I had COVID-19. I’m not getting vaccinated because I don’t want to. And it has nothing to do with what the surgeon general says; it has nothing to do with what Joe Biden wants. That is my own decision as a free-thinking human being. I don’t want to do it. I don’t want the shot. You have millions of Americans who are like that. Leave us alone. Please.”

Donalds went on to argue that governments enforcing another mask mandate is “the road to serfdom.”

“When you allow a government entity like the White House or any other government entity to begin to take on more and more power and step outside of what they are authorized to do, then they have these bright ideas that they are the ones who get to shape reality for everybody else,” he added.

