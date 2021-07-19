Ocasio-Cortez: ‘Why Don’t Republicans Want Kids to Know How to Not Be Racist?’

Monday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) questioned why Republicans do not want children to learn “how not to be racist” on CNN’s “Don Lemon Tonight.”

Discussing Critical Race Theory, Ocasio-Cortez said, “Why don’t you want our schools to teach anti-racism? Why don’t Republicans want their kids to know the tradition of anti-racism in the United States? Why are Republicans trying to ban books in this country? Why are Republicans trying to ban speech? Why are they trying to fire certain professors? Why are they attacking the core roots of history in this country that strays anything beyond what we already know?”

She continued, “Why don’t Republicans want us to learn how to not be racist? Why don’t Republicans want kids to know how to not be racist?”

Ocasio-Cortez added, “Republicans are using these words like Critical Race Theory, which again is a law school curriculum that is not even taught in schools. Their argument is well, some teachers may be exposed to it. Oh, wow, so your child’s teacher is anti-racist and actually fluent in how to dismantle racism in the dynamics of racism in a classroom. That is something that teachers should know how to do. Republicans are trying to ban this. They are trying to ban us from knowing our own history. Because if we don’t know our own history, then it is easier for them to curtail our rights to vote and take us backward to the 1960s as they have been doing with many state laws.”

