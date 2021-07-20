Padilla: Can’t ‘Completely and Safely Reopen Schools,’ Economy ‘Until Everybody Does What We Need to’ on Vaccination

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Ayman Mohyeldin Reports,” Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) urged people to get vaccinated against coronavirus and stated that “it’s not until everybody does what we need to do that we can completely and safely reopen schools, reopen our economy.”

After praising Los Angeles County reimposing its mask mandate, Padilla stated, “We’re all in this together. So, if you’ve been vaccinated, great, thank you. If you haven’t been vaccinated, what are you waiting for? Vaccines are available. Vaccines are free. And it’s not until everybody does what we need to do that we can completely and safely reopen schools, reopen our economy.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett