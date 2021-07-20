Padilla: L.A. County Reinstituting Mask Mandate ‘What Happens When Not Everybody Who Should Be Vaccinated’ Is

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Ayman Mohyeldin Reports,” Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) stated that Los Angeles County reinstituting its mask mandate is following the science and heeding the advice of public health officials. And the reinstituted mandate “is what happens when not everybody who should be vaccinated by now is vaccinated.”

Padilla said, “I think it’s smart when policymakers at the federal, state, and the local levels follow the science and heed the advice of public health officials. So, in Los Angeles County with this reimposed mask mandate, it’s reflective of the dynamics on the ground. Numbers are up in Los Angeles County, as they are in a number of states across the country, and so this is what happened. This is what happens when not everybody who should be vaccinated by now is vaccinated. It’s what happens when, even though in certain areas, you don’t have to necessarily wear a mask outdoors, but you’re recommended to indoors, particularly around people who aren’t vaccinated, you don’t heed those public safety protocols, the numbers are going to go up. It shouldn’t be a shock to anybody.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett