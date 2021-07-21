Rand Paul: I Will Be Seeking a Criminal Referral Against Fauci for Lying to Congress

Tuesday, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) told Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity that he would be seeking criminal action against National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci for lying to Congress about his connection to green-lighting research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

The Kentucky Republican lawmaker said Fauci “should be punished.”

“You kicked off your questioning of Dr. Fauci, emphasizing federal law makes lying to Congress a felony punishable by up to five years in prison,” Hannity said. “Is it your belief based on the evidence, Senator, that he lied before Congress and broke the law?”

“Yes, and I will be sending a letter to the Department of Justice asking for a criminal referral because he has lied to Congress,” Paul replied. “We have scientists that were lined up by the dozens to say that the research he was funding was gain-of-function. He’s doing this because he has a self-interest to cover his tracks and to cover his connection to Wuhan lab. Now, does he deserve all the blame? No, there’s still some conjecture as to whether or not it came from the lab. But he’s lying about whether or not he funded gain-of-function research, and yes, he should be punished.”

