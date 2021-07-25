AZ Senate Candidate Masters: If GOP Loses in 2022 ‘We Lose the Country Forever’

Venture capitalist and Arizona Senate candidate Blake Masters said on this week’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures” that if Democrats win the 2022 midterm elections, then “we lose the country forever.”

Anchor Maria Bartiromo said, “Joining me right now is Blake Masters. He is running for the Senate seat in Arizona. And he is the CEO of Thiel Capital. He recently launched that Senate campaign in Arizona. And it is good to see you. Thanks very much for being here. Blake, what’s at stake?

Masters said, “Everything is at stake here in this 2022 and 2024 election. I really think, if Republicans don’t win these elections, we lose the country forever, because if you look around, the left and the Democrats, they have taken control of almost every major institution in our country.”

He added, “And they’re very close to controlling it all. And so, if they win, they tell us what they’re going to do. They’re going to pass H.R.1, S.1. They’re going to federalize elections, so no Republican can ever win again. They want to add new states to our union just so they can add more senators and control everything. So I really think the future of this country hangs in the balance. That’s what’s at stake in 2022.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN