Cheney Responds to McCarthy Calling Her a ‘Pelosi Republican: ‘Pretty Childish’

Representative Liz Cheney (R-WY) responded to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy calling her a “Pelosi Republican” in a video played Monday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told a reporter that Reps. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Adam Kinzinger (IL) are “Pelosi Republicans” for accepting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) invitation to participate in the select committee investigating the January 6, U.S. Capitol riot.

In a video at the White House Rose Garden after the commemoration of the Americans with Disabilities Act, a reporter said, “Some Republicans have been saying — ”

McCarthy interjected, “Some Republicans?”

The reporter continued, “That the GOP should play ball on this committee.”

McCarthy said, “Really?”

The reporter said, “You could get three.”

McCarthy asked, “Who was that Adam and Liz?”

The reporter responded, “Well.”

McCarthy said, “Aren’t they kinda Pelosi Republicans?”

Mitchell added, “Then he was asked if he will punish them, and he said, ‘We’ll see.’ So he called them Pelosi Republicans.”

In another video, outside a congressional hearing room, a reporter asked Cheney, “Are you a Pelosi Republican?”

Cheney said, “Look, we are about this is very serious business here. We have important work to do, and I think that’s pretty childish.”

