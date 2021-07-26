GOP Rep. Miller-Meeks: ‘Credible Information’ COVID Was a Leak from a Lab, Not of Zoonotic origin

Sunday, on FNC’s “The Next Revolution,” Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA) stressed the importance of investigating the origins of COVID-19, and in particular, China’s role.

Miller-Meeks told host Steve Hilton that she believed “credible information” showed the origins were a laboratory leak and not naturally occurring.

Partial transcript as follows:

Well, as a committee, we have asked repeatedly for there to be an investigation into the origins of COVID-19, and even back in April at one of our committee meetings with Dr. Fauci and Dr. Walensky of the CDC, we asked this question again of the chair, and one of the other members had said that they were looking at doing an investigation through the Science and Technology Committee.

As you know, we still have yet to have any notice that there will be an investigation. And so I think, rightfully, we used the powers of oversight that we have in Congress and we convened a hearing. Unfortunately, none of the Democrats attended that hearing. But the expert testimony from the witnesses was quite profound and quite significant.

And I think as they said, and I would tend to agree that this virus came from the laboratory, whether it was a leak, whether it was accidental, whether it was intentional, whether it was manmade or whether it was a virus that they brought into the laboratory and then worked through gain-of-function research to enhance its human-to-human transmission and also its virulence or pathogenicity that that occurred in the laboratory and it least from the laboratory.

So I think that right now, all the credible scientific information looks like it was, you know, a leak from a laboratory and it was not of zoonotic origin.