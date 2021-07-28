Kinzinger: No GOP Lawmakers ‘Actually Believes the Election Was Stolen’ from Trump

Representative Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) said Wednesday on CNN “The Situation Room” that no Republican lawmakers actually believed the 2020 presidential election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.

Discussing Kinzinger serving on the House Select Committee on the January 6th Capitol riot, anchor Wolf Blitzer said, “Have any of your Republican colleagues actually privately said to you, good work, I support you?”

Kinzinger said, “Oh, yes, a number of them.”

Blitzer said, “Is it a handful? Give me a ballpark number.”

Kinzinger said, “You know because it’s been over time, I don’t know. There is a lot of people, you know, that come up and say it. It’s not any of them that go on TV and spout the big lie and then say it. It’s the ones that stay more quiet that I think appreciate the stand. But it’s a lot.”

He continued, “Wolf, the thing to keep in mind, save one or two, maybe, out here, nobody— and I think it’s important to repeat — nobody actually believes the election was stolen from Donald Trump, but a lot of them are happy to go out and say it was.”

Kinzinger added, “If you’re out there watching and you don’t believe it, I’d encourage you to watch the videos. If you don’t want to watch the videos and see the facts, you have to come to grips. You don’t want to know the truth, but you’re buying the narrative because it’s part of the tribe. Look, break away from the tribe. Be who you are. Be independent, have conservative values. That’s what we use to desire and demand of our leaders, and unfortunately, now, we demand nothing but solely following of one man’s whims for a day.”

