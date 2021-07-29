Ted Cruz: ‘CDC Has Destroyed Their Credibility’

Wednesday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) decried the continuously shifting guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Texas Republican, given contradictions of the CDC over the last year, it has “destroyed” its own credibility.

“[T]he Democrats have from the beginning of this pandemic, treated it as a matter of politics,” he said. “From the shutdowns we saw all over the country, to the schools that were closed, and the kids that were hurt, to the jackbooted thugs that went persecuting people of faith, who were going to church and singing in church, we saw a political agenda instead of common sense to keep us safe. And I got to say that culminated yesterday in the CDC’s absurd decision that people who have been vaccinated must nonetheless wear masks when inside. And that decision, Sean, that’s not science. That’s politics. It’s pure politics.”

“You know what? Yesterday, ‘vaccines work.’ Today, they still work, but as a political matter, the Democrats decided they want to control your lives,” Cruz continued. “They want everyone to wear a mask. And my view is real simple — we shouldn’t have federal government mandates on COVID. That means no mask mandates, that means no vaccine mandates, that means no vaccine passports. This should be a question of individual choice. Now look, personally, I’ve gotten the vaccine. My family’s gotten the vaccine. That’s the choice we’ve made. But I also believe in individual freedom and responsibility.”

“It’s your choice to decide what’s right for you, what’s right for your family, and you don’t need a bunch of meddling bureaucrats from Washington setting a mandate and deciding you have to do this, to go to work, to go to school, to get on a plane to live,” he added. “And this Democratic Party, you know, the CDC has destroyed their credibility. A year and a half ago, the CDC was one of the most respected scientific organizations in the world, and they allowed themselves to be politicized with Dr. Fauci at the helm of the politicization. And right now, their credibility is in tatters because they behave more like an arm of the DNC than an actual, serious, medical and scientific organization.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor