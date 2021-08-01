Collins: Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill Has Support of At Least 10 Republican Senators

Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that the bipartisan infrastructure bill will be done this week, and at least 10 Republican senators are on board to vote for the legislation.

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “So you’ve been working all weekend. What’s the holdup been? When will senators be able to see a bill?”

Collins said, “Well, it’s hard to translate an agreement into actual bill language, but it’s important to note that on Friday night, we did send out to Senate offices a large amount of the authorizing the policy legislation. Overnight we’ve been finishing up the spending provisions, appropriations provisions, and marrying them to the bill. We really are just about finished. Large parts of text have already been shared with senate offices.”

Tapper said, “Do you think it will be introduced this week? Will it pass this week?”

Collins said, “That certainly is my expectation and my hope. We’re going into the session today at 12, and I think we will be able to lay down the bill later today and begin perhaps consideration of some amendments. My hope is that we’ll finish the bill by the end of the week.”

Tapper said, “And will it have at least 10 Republican senators to vote for it?”

Collins said, “I believe that it will. This bill is good for America.”

