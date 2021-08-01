Giuliani: ‘If You Think I Committed a Crime, You’re Probably Really Stupid’

During an interview with New York City NBC affiliate WNBC, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani insisted on his innocence as he grapples with charges from the Biden Department of Justice.

Giuliani is under federal investigation but claims to have not committed any crime while working as Donald Trump’s personal attorney.

“I committed no crime, and if you think I committed a crime, you’re probably really stupid because you don’t know who I am,” he said.

“Is the guy who put the Mafia in jail, terrorists in jail, Ed Koch’s commissioners in jail, and the worst people on Wall Street — I’m not going to file? I mean, that’s just crazy,” Giuliani continued.

“I am more than willing to go to jail if they want to put me in jail,” he added. “And if they do, they’re going to suffer the consequences in heaven. I’m not. I didn’t do anything wrong.”

Giuliani said he expected to be “vindicated.”

(h/t RCP Video)

