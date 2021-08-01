Kinzinger: Children of People Who Downplay January 6 Riot ‘Deserve the Truth’

Representative Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) on Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that the House of Representatives’ January 6 committee investigation will get to the truth because the children of people who are downplaying the riot need to know the truth.

Kinzinger said, “What we need to know is what happened. So you look at what is to take to find happened? It’s going talking to a lot of people. It’s going to take a thorough investigation. We want to do it expeditiously. We want to get to the answers. We don’t want to drag this out. We want to know — I think this is kind of like the shot we have as a country to get answers to what led up to it, what really happened, and what happened aftermath. I would expect to see a significant number of subpoenas for a lot of people.”

He continued, “I think the bigger thing is just what is the message that’s going to come out this is that the American people deserve the truth, they need the truth. Even if there are some folks on some TV channels that don’t want to talk about it, the truth needs to be out there for even those folks’ kids to know in the future. So it’s going to be a thorough investigation, that is for sure.”

