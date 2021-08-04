Behar: Gov. Cuomo Needs to Resign or Become a Republican

Joy Behar told her co-hosts Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” that after an independent investigation alleged that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed current and former state employees, he needed to resign or become a Republican.

Behar said, “You know, he’s not going to resign because he’s narcissistic. He has a narcissistic disorder like a lot of politicians these days and a lot of men I know, but it’s disgraceful and inexcusable what he did, and he needs to resign. New York state needs a functioning governor. There’s a woman waiting in the wings, Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul. She’s very highly qualified, and it may be the only way we’re going to get a woman to be governor of New York state.”

She added, “I have to say I’m impressed with the speed with which they conducted this investigation. I was thinking, you know, E. Jean Carroll accused Trump of rape, and she’s waiting two years to come to court with that. There have been 24 to 26 women who have accused Trump of sexual misconduct over the years. Of course, he denies all of this, but I mean, we’ve heard nothing about this. As a matter of fact, Trump is thinking of running for president in 2024, you know? But the Democrats have to step down to show the world, to show the country that they are better than the other side, just like Al Franken did. It’s important. He has to step down unless he wants to switch parties. That’s up to him.”

