GOP Rep. McClain: Biden Used COVID as Excuse to Ignore Congress on Evictions, Then Acts Like COVID Border Issue ‘Doesn’t Exist’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends First,” Rep. Lisa McClain (R-MI) said the Biden administration ignored Congress refusing to extend the eviction moratorium and argued that if the CDC justifies the fear of people being in congregate settings as justification for extending the moratorium, “why don’t we talk about the people that are congregating at the border, but we just, again, stick our head in the sand and that doesn’t exist.”

McClain said, [relevant remarks begin around 2:00] “Congress spoke before we left for recess. They couldn’t get the votes. So, all the president did was, with a swipe of a pen, again, just extended it for 90 more days. Again, we’re just kicking these issues down the road. At some point and time, we actually have to deal with the issues. And what I ask people, I ask the government is, at some point and time, when are we going to look at both sides of the equation? This administration is really good at only looking at one side of the equation. But to your point, we’ve had enhanced unemployment benefits now for a year and a half, and these landlords — which, for some of these landlords, this is their only income. What about them?”

She added, “[I]f we’re so worried about people congregating, again, get down from your ivory tower and why don’t we talk about the people that are congregating at the border, but we just, again, stick our head in the sand and that doesn’t exist.”

