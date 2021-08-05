Hungary Prime Minister Orbán: Relationship with U.S. Is ‘Fine’ Except the ‘Liberals in Gov’t in Washington’

During an interview that aired on Thursday’s broadcast of FNC’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” host Tucker Carlson asked Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to react to comments from President Joe Biden labeling him “totalitarian” during the 2020 presidential campaign.

According to Orbán, the relationship between his Central European nation and the United States was “fine” except for the liberals in Washington, D.C.

“So, first of all, the reaction of that kind of opinion here in Hungary is always not very polite, but to think — who is that guy to say that?” Orbán said to Carlson. “Then to say, OK, he is the president of the United States. So, we should take it seriously. But anyway, somebody who does not speak our language, has a very limited knowledge on Hungary, even in the recent several decades of our life, don’t [understand] us obviously. Having an opinion like that, you know, it’s a personal insult for all the Hungarians.”

“But because he is the president of the United States, we have to be very modest,” he continued. “We have to be very respectful, and we have to make a lot of things up to clarify that what he is doing is rather fake. We try to do that in a polite way because we respect the Americans. We respect the American democracy, American culture. So, we would not like to destroy our relationship because the bilateral relationship with the Americans is basically very good.”

“We’re incorporating well on the field of defense, as NATO allies,” Orbán added. “Economic cooperation is excellent. We have big investors here. Trade is going very well. Your businessman is finding a lot of possibilities here. So, everything is fine — except the politics and the liberals in government in Washington. That’s the problem. So, we have to manage that because American-Hungarian good relationship is value even if the Americans don’t perceive today it as it was previously. So, we have to save what we can save.”

