Joy Reid: Cuomo ‘Was a Good Crisis Manager’ Despite ‘Many Issues, Including Nursing Homes’

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The ReidOut,” host Joy Reid stated that while New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) should resign, he “did a much better job on the pandemic than Trump, even with all of the issues.” And “was a good crisis manager for what it was worth,” despite his many “issues, including nursing homes.”

Reid began by stating that Cuomo should resign and would do so if he had a conscience.

She later added that “If Cuomo gets impeached, he gets impeached. I literally don’t care what happens to him. He did a much better job on the pandemic than Trump, even with all of the issues. But then again, who didn’t? He was a good crisis manager for what it was worth, although clearly, there were many, many issues, including nursing homes. But again, you all worship Donald freaking Trump. You don’t get to complain.”

(h/t NewsBusters)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett