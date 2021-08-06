Labor Sec’y Walsh: If Delta Was Under Control, We Wouldn’t Need Eviction Moratorium – We’ll Keep Getting More People Back in Job Market

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.,” Labor Secretary Marty Walsh praised the July jobs report, predicted that more people will return to the job market, and said that “if we got more people vaccinated, and we were able to get the Delta variant under control,” the eviction moratorium wouldn’t be needed.

After touting the “great” July jobs report, Walsh said, “I think as we continue to get more and more people back into the job market, seeing — we need to see more wages rise as well. We saw a four percent increase in wages for people, which is a good thing.”

Walsh later stated, “I think if we got more people vaccinated, and we were able to get the Delta variant under control, the president wouldn’t have to do the moratorium — the eviction moratorium.”

