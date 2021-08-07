Dem Rep. Espaillat: Feds ‘Will Have to Step In’ on School Mask Mandates – Need ‘Stringent Policies’ to Protect Vaccinated from Breakthroughs

On Saturday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Cross Connection,” Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-NY) stated that requiring children to wear masks in school is “a life-saving measure. So, the federal government, at some point, will have to step in.” And said he supports “stringent policies that will protect everyone, particularly those people that have already vaccinated themselves and don’t want to have a breakthrough episode, as we see happening all over the country.”

Espaillat said, “Well, the CDC has established that we should wear masks. In New York City, the mayor has come out for mandatory screening of vaccine cards or a 72-hour negative test, COVID test. So, [these are] practical measures. … There are far too many breakthrough cases. And so, people that are not vaccinated are prolonging this pandemic. We are feeding the virus when we don’t vaccinate or we don’t wear a mask. And so, these are, particularly, in schools, with the children going back now in September, how could we not think of making sure that our kids are protected, that they all have to wear a mask in school? Certainly, this is a very practical, and in my opinion, a life-saving measure. So, the federal government, at some point, will have to step in. I’m for stringent policies that will protect everyone, particularly those people that have already vaccinated themselves and don’t want to have a breakthrough episode, as we see happening all over the country.”

