Maher: Media Has People ‘Wound Up’ about ‘Variant of the Variant’ with COVID

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said the media has gotten people “wound up” about a “variant of the variant” of coronavirus and remarked that if the newest variant is as contagious as the Delta variant, “the CDC may recommend that when you go into a restaurant, now you’re going to have to leave your mask on all the way through the appetizer.”

Maher said, “[Y]ou know, the media, they get everybody wound up about this stuff, not that it isn’t real, but now they’re worried about this variant of the variant. Apparently, this shit gets passed around like a Netflix password. I mean, this, oh, wow, and they say if it is as contagious as the Delta variant, the CDC may recommend that when you go into a restaurant, now you’re going to have to leave your mask on all the way through the appetizer.”

