Wasserman Schultz: Attributing Cuba Protests to Economy or COVID Rather Than Freedom Is Regime Talking Point

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Craig Melvin Reports,” Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) stated that attributing the protests in Cuba to coronavirus or economics instead of “the burning desire of the Cuban people to be free” is a talking point of the Cuban regime and its supporters to downplay the protests.

Wasserman Schultz said, “Well, first of all, the July 11 historic protests across most major cities in Cuba were so incredibly important. And you know, the fact that the regime and other Cuba supporters were downplaying them as being related to COVID or to economic pressure rather than the burning desire of the Cuban people to be free and to be able to elect their own leaders and to be able to make their own decisions in their own right without fear of repression was very clear.”

