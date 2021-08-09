Padilla: Climate Change Deniers ‘Eerily Similar to People Who Are in Denial about COVID-19’

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Hallie Jackson Reports,” Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) compared denying climate change to being “in denial about COVID-19 and the pandemic.”

Padilla said people who deny climate change are “eerily similar to people who are in denial about COVID-19 and the pandemic. It was clearly not a hoax. Vaccines are safe. So, people who refused to get them, it took some folks a visit to an ICU and to be on a ventilator to finally see the light. Let’s hope that’s not the same when it comes to climate change. You want evidence? Come to California, yet another year of record-setting wildfires. Why? Because of extreme heat and drought. Climate change is happening. We must act now.”

