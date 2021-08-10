FNC’s Dean: Cuomo’s ‘Abuse of Power’ Is Finally Over — But ‘I Want Justice’

Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean on Tuesday reacted to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announcing plans to resign in 14 days after an investigation found he sexually harassed multiple women.

Dean, an outspoken critic of Cuomo for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic which led to the death of her in-laws and then the subsequent harassment allegations, told “Outnumbered” that she is glad Cuomo’s “abuse of power” is no more but said the investigations against the New York governor need to continue despite his resignation. She asserted that Cuomo’s “corruption runs deep.”

“I didn’t think he was going to do it, Harris,” Dean emphasized. “You know, I sat there, and I thought he’s going to blame everybody else like he usually does, blame her, blame them, God, mother nature, The New York Post, all of the things he blames for his nursing home decision. So, I was waiting for him to do the same, and I was waiting for him to say I am going to stick it through because I believe I’m innocent. And instead, he said he was resigning. I’m in shock. I’m not going to lie.”

“Today’s a good day, but I will say this, Harris. I want justice,” she added. “I don’t want this to be the end of the chapter. I want those investigations to continue. And so I want justice for those brave women that came forward, and I want justice for those who have no voice, who are in a grave right now because of his mandate. Don’t forget the over 15,000 loved ones that deserve answers. We haven’t talked about those people. You know, it has gotten caught up in the ‘Me Too’ stuff. And I get it, it’s important, and it’s an abuse of power. That’s what this guy has been leading with for the last three terms is his abuse of power. And it is over today, but do not forget he has many investigations, some that could turn criminal. And his corruption runs deep.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent