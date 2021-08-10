Jim Jordan Rips GOP Senators Who Support ‘Ridiculous’ Dem Spending Bill — ‘Makes no Sense to Me’

Tuesday on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) ripped his GOP colleagues for supporting the so-called bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure package, which comes in addition to the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion spending bill.

Jordan described the economic plan by the Democrats as “ridiculous” and “stupid,” adding that the GOP support “makes no sense.”

“Unfortunately, some Republican senators chose to go along with so-called infrastructure bill,” Jordan lamented.

“[W]hen have you seen an infrastructure bill that had the word equity in it over 60 times? That tells you this $1.2 trillion, or whatever it is, is not really infrastructure,” he continued. “And now we have the $3.5 or whatever that’s going to be coming after. Again, this is all part of the Democrats’ ridiculous economic plan. Here is their economic plan: lock down your economy, spend like crazy, pay people not to work, and oh, by the way, for all Americans working hard, we are going to raise your taxes. Those are four stupid ideas, but that is, in essence, their economic plan, and what it does is drive up the price. When you do all the spending, it drives up price for every good and service that American families have to buy. And so, that is a tax in and of itself. That’s the crazy economic plan, and the idea that you have Republican senators go along with some of this makes no sense to me.”

