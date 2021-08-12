GOP Rep. Roy: Biden Admin ‘Purposely Ignoring’ the ‘National Security Crisis’ at the Border

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “The Faulkner Focus,” Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) joined Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) in pushing to impeach Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over the ongoing crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.

According to Roy, President Joe Biden and his administration are “purposely ignoring” the “national security crisis” at the border. He noted people are dying, children are being put into sex trafficking, and immigrants are testing positive for coronavirus.

“I can’t agree more with what … former Border Patrol Chief Scott said with respect to this being a national security crisis,” Roy advised. “It is a direct impact on our communities in Texas. And Secretary Mayorkas and President Biden and obviously Vice President Harris are completely MIA. I think, frankly, it’s purposeful. They are purposely ignoring their duty to defend the borders of the United States.”

He added, “Americans are dying. Children are being put into the sex trafficking trade. Our Border Patrol agents are in danger at the border, and now … we had the incident in La Joya where a hotel was filled with people who were positive for COVID because Catholic charities were putting them there. We know that 7,000 COVID-positive people were dumped into the communities in McAllen, and Mayorkas, Biden and Harris don’t care. Yet, we’re the ones in danger. That’s why Andy Biggs is correct, and I’ve been calling for impeaching [Mayorkas] for failing to do his job to defend the border of the United States.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent