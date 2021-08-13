Scarborough: ‘We’re Left with no Choice but to Be Against the Party that Continues to Elevate People Like Donald Trump’

MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough on Friday sounded off on a Washington Post op-ed outlining why “traditional conservatives should root” for President Joe Biden’s success.

Scarborough, a former GOP congressman, said he recently spoke with other conservatives who have left the Republican Party who were all “bemoaning” the fact that their choice is either the party that “continues to elevate people like Donald Trump” or the party that supports Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill.

“I was having a conversation with fellow conservatives, life-long Republicans who have left the party since Donald Trump, and we were bemoaning the fact that our choice is between a party that right now is pushing policies that we have, obviously, problems with — whether you’re talking about the speedy withdrawal from Afghanistan or Bernie Sanders’ $3.5 trillion budget bill that’s going to be a reconciliation bill,” Scarborough stated. “That’s on one side, but on the other side for me, it’s not … political niceties.”

“It’s actually on the other side you have a party that’s against western democracy, if you’re talking about Donald Trump’s party that elevates people like [Viktor Orbán], elevates people that actually praise the end of liberal democracy and brags about being illiberal. And so, that’s not really a choice at all, is it? We’re left with no choice but to be against the party that continues to elevate people like Donald Trump,” he concluded.

