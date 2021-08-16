Barbara Lee: Afghanistan Withdrawal Was Right, Planning for It Was Poor

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) stated that while she supports President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, “the planning and the movement toward where we are today I don’t think was well-thought-out and well-planned.”

Lee said, “We cannot nation-build. This was a 20-year war, the longest war in American history. Whether you agreed or not with the use of force three days after the horrific attacks, the mission was accomplished years ago, in terms of Osama bin Laden and al Qaeda. And I think the president was absolutely correct in putting it in the historical context for why he made his decision, which I think was the correct decision. But the planning and the movement toward where we are today I don’t think was well-thought-out and well-planned. And so, we have to do more. And so, I think we need to learn the lessons of the last 20 years and just know and recognize that we can’t go out throughout the world and nation-build. We have many, many issues that we must address in terms of global peace and security and recognize that military action is not going to solve the world’s problems. That’s a fact. And I think we’re seeing that right now.”

