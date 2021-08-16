Graham: ‘All This Was Avoidable — Joe Biden Chose Poorly’

Monday on FNC’s “America Reports,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) was critical of the Biden administration’s handling of Afghanistan on the heels of the collapse of the Afghan government.

The South Carolina Republican lawmaker argued the Trump administration had the situation on a proper course, but President Joe Biden abandoned a plan put in place by former President Donald Trump and was now dealing with the consequences.

“Well, for about three years, we had a formula that worked, a small American contingent of soldiers and airmen providing close air support to the Taliban, intel to the — excuse me — to the Afghan security forces and medical evacuation capability,” he said. “That gave the edge to the Afghan security forces. So what happened is, we changed the game. Joe Biden is responsible for this, not Donald Trump. Donald Trump had a conditions-based withdrawal. The military told President Biden, if you pull the plug on Afghanistan, it’s just a matter of time that the Taliban takeover in whole or part.”

“Nobody thought it would be 10 days,” Graham continued. “But, for three years, we had a formula where we would have a small footprint of Americans helping the Afghan security forces. We changed the game. The country collapsed. And here’s what Biden needs to tell the country. How much are we at risk from the takeover by the Taliban of Afghanistan? I would tell President Biden to let every country know that, if you recognize the Taliban, you do so at your own peril because they’re a terrorist organization.”

“And, Mr. President, you have a moral obligation to establish safe corridors so that the 60,000 Afghans who helped us can get out of the country safely,” he added. “If that requires more American military involvement, do it. It is a stain on our honor to leave these people behind. But all this was avoidable, avoidable. Joe Biden chose poorly.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor