Graham: Biden ‘Overwhelmed,’ ‘in Denial’ About What’s Going on in Afghanistan

Friday on FNC’s “The Story,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) reacted to President Joe Biden’s remarks on the precipitous U.S. withdrawal and the ensuing aftermath of the move.

The South Carolina Republican lawmaker gave the Biden administration low marks and said the President was “overwhelmed” by the situation.

“Well, number one, President Biden is clearly disconnected from the reality on the ground in Afghanistan,” Graham said to Fox News Channel’s Martha MacCallum. “The U.N. issued a report just a month or two ago, saying that al-Qaeda was in 15 provinces of Afghanistan, after this debacle, they’re going to be everywhere. He also said I’m going to hold him to his word that we’re going to get all the Americans out and all the Afghans out.”

“He said that, but look what’s going on, on the ground,” he continued. “The State Department has issued a statement today, “You travel at your own peril. We can’t guarantee your safety, and the gates at the Kabul Airport may close at any minute.” So, the State Department is telling people on the ground, you’re on your own, and the President of the United States is promising to get you out. There is no plan.”

“President Biden is clearly overwhelmed by the situation,” Graham added. “And I think he’s in denial about what’s going on. But because al-Qaeda is there. And there’s clearly no plan. If there were a plan, do you think a mother would be handing their baby over the wall to a marine?”

