GOP Rep. Tenney: History Will Prove Biden Is One of the ‘Worst’ Presidents

Representative Claudia Tenney (R-NY) on Sunday hit President Joe Biden for his response to Afghanistan’s fall to the Taliban.

Tenney told FNC’s “Fox Report” that she is “disappointed” in Biden, who she doesn’t think “is really aware of what is happening.”

“I was disappointed again. The president looked feeble. He didn’t look like he really understood what was going on on the ground or is really aware of what is happening,” Tenney said of Biden’s defense of his handling of Afghanistan. “It’s very disappointing he continues to raise the straw argument that Americans support pulling out of Afghanistan. I think they do, for the most part. He should be criticized for the way in which it has been done.”

She added, “It’s a national security disaster. It’s a humanitarian disaster as we all scramble to get American citizens, green card holders, Afghan translators out of the country. It’s a desperate situation, and he refuses to acknowledge it.”

Tenney went on to say Biden will go down in history as one of the “worst commanders in chief” the United States has seen.

“I think history is going to prove he’s probably one of the worst presidents and worst commanders in chief that we’ve had in history, especially based on this decision and many others. But this … is not going to age well, as Joe Biden is not aging well,” she concluded.

