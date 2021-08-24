Schiff Confirms January 6 Committee Is Investigating House Republicans — ‘Nobody Is Off Limits’

Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA), chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that several House Republicans are under investigation by the January 6 Select Committee.

Schiff said, “I can’t go into any particular document or other requests. I can tell you the premise that you make, which is nobody is off limits here that of any member of Congress or the former administration or the former president himself, in whatever capacity that he was involved in this attack. We’ll investigate thoroughly, and we’ll put all of this together in a comprehensive report and let the American people know who’s engaged in this attack on our democracy. In that sense, I think you are absolutely right. We can follow the facts and be comprehensive, and nobody gets a pass.”

Anchor Ari Melber asked, “Right, as you say, the concept is no person above the law, something that’s discussed a lot over the last two years. When you look at the public report at the tours, it is not classified. Is it possible that they were valid, or does it look suspicious to you?”

Schiff said, “It sounds suspicious to me, and you know, look, I don’t want to presume what we’ll find in terms of those tours and allegations about them. I have a vague recollection on that day. We have seen a group of people near one of the ends of the subway that leads to the Capitol. I don’t mean the Metro, but I mean the internal system that we have, the people mover in the Capitol. So I will be as interested as anyone to get to the bottom of that to find out were members organizing tours and what purpose? Do they know why these people were here? Were these people there surveilling?”

