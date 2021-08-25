Scalise Slams Biden for ‘Wasting Time’ with Spending Bill While Americans Remain ‘Stranded’ in Afghanistan — ‘Disgraceful’

In a Wednesday appearance on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” House Minority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) blasted President Joe Biden for focusing on the passage of $3.5 trillion spending bill while Americans are “stranded” in Afghanistan.

According to Scalise, instead of praising the House Democrats and “wasting time” on the bill, Biden should be focusing on getting Americans safely out of the Taliban-run Afghanistan.

“I think what was the most disgraceful thing about this week, in addition to the President of the United States cowering to a terrorist organization, the Taliban, going off of their timeline instead of saying we are getting every single American out, there are thousands of Americans that President Biden stranded behind enemy lines, and instead of spending every minute working to get them out, he put a shot clock on them saying there is only seven days left to get all Americans out,” Scalise lamented. “He was wasting precious time this week burning the phones up, pressuring Democrats to vote for a $5 trillion spending bill and tax bill. That’s what he was wasting time on.”

He continued, “Every minute of his day should be getting all Americans out because we are going to look back after the timeline that shouldn’t be in place has passed and we know that there are Americans still behind enemy lines, and he wasted time just trying to pressure to get a tax and spend bill passed through Congress this week instead of trying to get every American out, which is his main responsibility. That’s the oath he took up.”

