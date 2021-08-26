Crenshaw: We’re ‘Paying in Blood’ for Biden’s Afghanistan Withdrawal

Representative Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) on Thursday sounded off on the reported suicide bombing outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, that has killed multiple people, including children and at least 10 U.S. troops.

Crenshaw, on Fox News Channel’s “The Faulkner Focus,” criticized Biden for his handling of the withdrawal, saying the United States is “paying in blood” for it.

“We’ve been wishing for a different situation, wishing for a different reality for a very long time, and that got us into this mess. We have to acknowledge that there are people out there that want to kill us, that wake up every day and if they have any space whatsoever, any room or any time whatsoever, they are planning an attack on the homeland. That’s the way it is. I wish it were different. It’s not different. And we have to acknowledge that fact. Biden has refused to acknowledge that fact,” Crenshaw declared.

“Every president since Bush has had to deal with this really difficult decision — Obama, Trump, but Biden’s the only one who really followed through with the stupidest possible option,” he continued. “And now we’re paying in blood for it. There are still ways to reverse course on this. There are still ways to uphold our dignity; to save our people on the ground. These people deserve to be saved, whether they’re citizens or whether they’re interpreters that I knew that I worked with who have done more for this country than most citizens of this country. We need to help them. And we aren’t going to leave until the job is done. That has to be the first task order to the military. We’re telling the Taliban we won’t leave until the job is done.”

