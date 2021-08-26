***Live Updates*** Suicide Bombing Outside Kabul Airport

Smoke rises from explosion outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. The explosion went off outside Kabul’s airport, where thousands of people have flocked as they try to flee the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. Officials offered no casualty count, but a witness said several people appeared to …
AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon
Joshua Caplan

A suicide bombing terror attack outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, has left at least 13 people killed, including children, and wounded three U.S. troops on Thursday, according to reports. A second blast has been reported near the city’s Baron Hotel.

**Follow all of the events on the Breitbart News Live Wire below. All times in eastern.**

11:49 A.M. —

11:48 A.M. — An emergency hospital in Kabul tells Reuters that roughly 60 wounded people have arrived following the city’s twin explosions. 

11:45 A.M. —

11:35 A.M. — As many as five U.S. troops may have been injured, according to Reuters. 

11:30 A.M. — Afghanistan news channel TOLOnews reports: “Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed that 52 people had been wounded in two explosions near Kabul airport. He added that the blast also caused casualties, but exact figures are not available.”

11:26 A.M. — A source tells Fox News that “hundreds of ISIS-K in the vicinity, attacks likely to continue” following twin blasts in Kabul. 

11:22 A.M. — A pair of House Republican lawmakers call on President Biden to resign. 

11:21 A.M. — ISIS is “definitely believed to be” the culprit behind the attack outside Kabul’s airport, a U.S. official tells the Associated Press. 

11:15 A.M. — The White House has postponed President Joe Biden’s scheduled meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, according to Axios reporter Barak Ravid. 

11:03 A.M. — The Wall Street Journal’s Afghanistan correspondent reports 30 wounded people have arrived at a hospital for treatment. Six are dead on arrival. 

10:57 A.M. — Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby confirms a “complex attack” has resulted in U.S. and civilian casualties. “We can also confirm at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate,” the official adds. 

10:52 A.M. —

An ISIS suicide bomber was responsible for the blast out Kabul’s airport, an unnamed U.S. official told Politico.

10:39 A.M. —

10:34 A.M. —

10:33 A.M. — President Joe Biden is in the White House Situation Room as he receives updates on the blast in Kabul. 

10:30 A.M. — Reuters White House correspondent Steve Holland, citing a Taliban official, reports at least 13 people, including children, were killed in the blast outside Kabul’s main airport. 

10:12 A.M. —

10:05 A.M. —

9:44 A.M. —

