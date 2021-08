Live Updates*** Suicide Bombing Outside Kabul Airport

A suicide bombing terror attack outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, has left at least 13 people killed, including children, and wounded three U.S. troops on Thursday, according to reports. A second blast has been reported near the city’s Baron Hotel.

**Follow all of the events on the Breitbart News Live Wire below. All times in eastern.**

11:49 A.M. —

Ministry of Defence says no reported UK military or UK Government casualties following the explosions in Kabul. — kathryn samson (@STVKathryn) August 26, 2021

11:48 A.M. — An emergency hospital in Kabul tells Reuters that roughly 60 wounded people have arrived following the city’s twin explosions.

Emergency hospital in Kabul says around 60 wounded people have arrived so far from airport explosions https://t.co/Ji2qTfjKsg pic.twitter.com/aIMELJwuat — Reuters (@Reuters) August 26, 2021

11:45 A.M. —

THERE IS NO INDICATION FROM THE #WHITEHOUSE THAT #BIDEN PLANS TO CHANGE THE AUG. 31 WITHDRAWAL TIMELINE -SOURCE FAMILIAR WITH SITUATION

– Reuters — Susan Li (@SusanLiTV) August 26, 2021

11:35 A.M. — As many as five U.S. troops may have been injured, according to Reuters.

US OFFICIAL, CITING INITIAL INFORMATION,SAYS AS MANY AS 5 AMERICAN TROOPS MAY HAVE BEEN INJURED in explosions at #Kabul_Airport via @idreesali114 @Reuters — Mary Milliken (@mhmilliken) August 26, 2021

11:30 A.M. — Afghanistan news channel TOLOnews reports: “Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed that 52 people had been wounded in two explosions near Kabul airport. He added that the blast also caused casualties, but exact figures are not available.”

ذبیح‌الله مجاهد، سخنگوی طالبان تأیید می‌کند که در دو انفجار در نزدیک میدان هوایی کابل، ۵۲ تن زخم برداشته‌اند. او افزود که این انفجار تلفاتی نیز در پی دارد، اما آمار دقیق آن در دست نیست. — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) August 26, 2021

11:26 A.M. — A source tells Fox News that “hundreds of ISIS-K in the vicinity, attacks likely to continue” following twin blasts in Kabul.

NEW: Source briefed on the situation in Kabul tells me “hundreds of ISIS-K in the vicinity, attacks likely to continue” — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) August 26, 2021

11:22 A.M. — A pair of House Republican lawmakers call on President Biden to resign.

Earlier this week, I too called on the President of the United States to resign immediately following his haphazard withdrawal from Afghanistan. He has abdicated his responsibility and duties entrusted to him as POTUS, and he must RESIGN IMMEDIATELY.#BidenResign #BidenResign https://t.co/mPHThWqL3Y — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) August 26, 2021

11:21 A.M. — ISIS is “definitely believed to be” the culprit behind the attack outside Kabul’s airport, a U.S. official tells the Associated Press.

WASHINGTON (AP) — US official says attack outside Kabul airport is 'definitely believed to be' carried out by the Islamic State group. — Rob Gillies (@rgilliescanada) August 26, 2021

11:15 A.M. — The White House has postponed President Joe Biden’s scheduled meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, according to Axios reporter Barak Ravid.

11:03 A.M. — The Wall Street Journal’s Afghanistan correspondent reports 30 wounded people have arrived at a hospital for treatment. Six are dead on arrival.

Emergency Hospital in Kabul says 30 wounded people have arrived in the hospital, 6 dead on arrival. #Kabul #KabulAirport — Ehsanullah Amiri (@euamiri) August 26, 2021

10:57 A.M. — Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby confirms a “complex attack” has resulted in U.S. and civilian casualties. “We can also confirm at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate,” the official adds.

We can confirm that the explosion at the Abbey Gate was the result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US & civilian casualties. We can also confirm at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate. We will continue to update. — John Kirby (@PentagonPresSec) August 26, 2021

10:52 A.M. —

An ISIS suicide bomber was responsible for the blast out Kabul’s airport, an unnamed U.S. official told Politico.

10:39 A.M. —

NEW: The U.S. Embassy issues an alert telling U.S. citizens to "avoid traveling to the airport and avoid airport gates," following an explosion outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. https://t.co/oPL12dX38o pic.twitter.com/njUsUob9Ys — ABC News (@ABC) August 26, 2021

10:34 A.M. —

We can confirm that the explosion near the Abbey Gate of the Kabul airport has resulted in an unknown number of casualties. We will continue to update. — John Kirby (@PentagonPresSec) August 26, 2021

10:33 A.M. — President Joe Biden is in the White House Situation Room as he receives updates on the blast in Kabul.

President Biden is in the White House Situation Room, I'm told, getting updates on the situation in Afghanistan, including the explosion near the Kabul airport that has caused many casualties. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) August 26, 2021

10:30 A.M. — Reuters White House correspondent Steve Holland, citing a Taliban official, reports at least 13 people, including children, were killed in the blast outside Kabul’s main airport.

AT LEAST 13 KILLED, INCLUDING CHILDREN, MANY TALIBAN GUARDS WOUNDED IN A BLAST OUTSIDE KABUL AIRPORT – TALIBAN OFFICIAL — Steve Holland (@steveholland1) August 26, 2021

10:12 A.M. —

Our @LucasFoxNews reports that at least 3 U.S. troops have been wounded in the suicide bombing at the Kabul airport — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) August 26, 2021

10:05 A.M. —

In Pictures: People injured in explosion near Kabul airport pic.twitter.com/WQ8sdjvODG — 1TVNewsAF (@1TVNewsAF) August 26, 2021

9:44 A.M. —