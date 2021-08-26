Waltz: Kabul Airport ‘Not Defendable’ – ‘We Have to Re-Take Bagram’ and Military Is ‘Prepared’ to Do so

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) stated that the Kabul airport cannot be defended and “We have to re-take Bagram.” Waltz also stated that he has been briefed that re-taking Bagram “is a contingency the military is prepared for. It just takes leadership from this White House.”

Waltz said, “So, now he has us in a no-win situation. Either we stay and continue to take casualties or we go and we leave thousands of Americans to what I think will be one of the largest hostage situations, mass hostage crisis, that we’ve faced since 1979. What we need now is bold, decisive leadership. Unfortunately, I don’t think we’ll get it. But here’s what I would recommend we do: Number one, you tell the Taliban, the mission’s not over until we get every American out. And if you get in our way, we will kill you. Number two, HKIA, the Kabul International Airport is not defendable. We cannot continue to take these types of casualties, and if we’re committed to getting every American out, that’s untenable. We have to re-take Bagram. I was just briefed yesterday that that is a contingency the military is prepared for. It just takes leadership from this White House.”

