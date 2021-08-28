Dem Rep. Himes: Intel. Report on COVID Origins ‘Pretty Unsatisfying’ – China Needs to Be Held Accountable for Lack of Transparency

During an interview with ABC News on Friday, Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) said that the intelligence community report on the origins of COVID-19 “was pretty unsatisfying.” And that China “absolutely” needs to be held accountable for its lack of transparency on the issue.

Himes stated, “What I think is that the report was pretty unsatisfying. Because the intelligence community, even though the president asked them to, was really not able to come up with a definitive answer as to whether or not this was natural transmission from animal to human or whether there was a lab leak. Now, this is something that I’ve been reading about for a very long time in classified environments, and the intelligence community is a little bit at odds with itself on that.”

He continued, “Now, why is that? And here’s where you absolutely do hold the Chinese accountable. The reason for that is that the Chinese, from moment one, eighteen months ago, have not been open and honest with the world or with the United States with the data and the information that we would need to form some kind of a judgment.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett