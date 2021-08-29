Dem Rep. Jeffries: Afghanistan Withdrawal Decision ‘Exactly the Right One’

During this week’s broadcast of “Sunday Night in America” on Fox News Channel, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NJ) defended President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

Jeffries offered his condolences to the 13 servicemembers who were killed in the Kabul bombing but said the decision to withdraw was “exactly the right one.”

“First of all, you know, our hearts break for the tragic loss of those 13 brave members of the military who gave their life in service to this country and paid the ultimate sacrifice. I think the decision to withdraw from Afghanistan was the right one. Certainly, it has been a tumultuous few weeks, though it is important to note that more than 114,000 Americans and Afghan allies and women and vulnerable children have been evacuated over the last two weeks. That is an extraordinary accomplishment, thanks to our military and the administration. And that actually is an example of American exceptionalism as well, and that shouldn’t get lost in the totality of what we have witnessed.”

Jeffries went on to echo the Biden administration in saying it is his expectation that “every American who wants to depart will be safely withdrawn” by the August 31 evacuation deadline.

