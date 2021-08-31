FNC’s Carlson: ‘Not One More Word About Gun Control’ from Biden Until They Get Back Every Single Rifle from Kandahar

Monday on FNC’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” host Tucker Carlson pointed out the contradiction from the pro-gun control Biden administration, which in its withdrawal from Afghanistan left behind nearly $90 billion in military equipment and by doing so, armed the Taliban.

Carlson insisted the Biden administration should disarm the Taliban before tried to disarm its own people.

Transcript as follows:

CARLSON: So on its way out of Afghanistan, the Biden administration left behind an awful lot of Americans but also nearly $90 billion in military equipment. How much is that? Well, only two countries on the planet have a military budget larger, China and the United States. So, the Taliban now have the best-equipped military of its size in the history of the world.

What do they have? Well, according to a tally by The Times of London, the Taliban just received more than 22,000 Humvees, more than 50,000 trucks, and other armored vehicles, as well as a sizable Air Force. It comes with four C-130 transport planes, dozens of other fixed-wing aircraft, and up to 350 combat helicopters. The Taliban now has more Blackhawks than many developed nations, and those are just the vehicles.

Taliban soldiers also got more than 350,000 American rifles, 126,000 handguns, and approximately 64,000 heavy machine guns. It’s quite an arsenal. It’s all at your expense.

It’s a disaster, obviously, but it also makes for a striking contrast with what is happening in this country. At the very moment, the White House is arming our new friends, the Taliban. They are working hard to disarm you.

Whether or not it makes the news, it is happening. The administration just announced quietly. It is banning some of the most commonly purchased ammunition in the United States. This move will certainly and intentionally lead to severe shortages in this country. That’s why they did it.

Joe Biden himself has said repeatedly, he would like to prevent you from owning the firearms that most Americans use to defend themselves and their families, and those efforts are now accelerating.

So how about this as an answer? No. You’re not allowed to give more than half a million guns to the Taliban, guns that we paid for, and then try and take our guns away in this country. Sorry, that’s not how it works. So, shut up and back off.

Not one more word about gun control from these people until they get back every single rifle from Kandahar. That is the rule.