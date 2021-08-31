Pentagon’s Kirby on Afghanistan: ‘We’re Heartbroken that We Couldn’t Get Everybody Out’

Tuesday, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby sounded off on the United States’ withdrawal out of Afghanistan as an estimated 100-200 Americans, and many Afghan allies still remain in the Taliban-led nation.

Although President Joe Biden and his administration promised to get everyone out of Afghanistan who wants out, Kirby said the administration is “heartbroken” they couldn’t get everyone out. He added that those remaining in Afghanistan “still have our commitment.”

MSNBC “Morning Joe” co-host Willie Geist asked Kirby, “What is your message to those Afghans whose lives are now in danger quite literally moment to moment who fought alongside us and believed that they had a commitment from the United States to help them get out when it was time?”

“I would tell them, Willie, that they still have that commitment,” Kirby replied. We thank them for their service. We’re grateful for what they did. And we moved out an incredible number in a span of two weeks, 123,000, the vast majority of which were Afghans, Afghan allies, people like them who helped us. As Gen. McKenzie said yesterday, we’re heartbroken that we couldn’t get everybody out, but they still have our commitment, they still have the commitment of this administration and the United States, and we’re going to do everything we can to continue to try to get them out of that country and out safely.

