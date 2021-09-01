Crenshaw: It’s Biden Admin’s Fault Americans Didn’t Leave Afghanistan Earlier, They Told Them ‘They’d Be Fine’ and Things Wouldn’t Collapse

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) pushed back on the Biden administration blaming Americans for not leaving Afghanistan by stating that those people didn’t leave because the Biden administration “told them the Taliban would never take over” and that “they’d be fine.”

Crenshaw said, “It’s also worth noting, yeah, you could have started mass evacuations earlier and the Biden administration will say, well people didn’t want to leave. Well, that’s because you told them the Taliban would never take over. That’s because you told them they’d be fine. But that was never true, and in fact, your intelligence community told you that you had between two and six months before complete Taliban takeover. So, knowing that, they still went through with this.”

