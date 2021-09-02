Crenshaw: ‘We Have no Ability to Keep Americans Safe Anymore’

During a Thursday interview on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) sounded off on the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan following the United States’ withdrawal.

Crenshaw argued against removing troops from being stationed around the world, saying missions to take down terrorist leaders were because the United States was “forward-deployed” and had networks already in place. According to the Navy SEAL, America no longer has the ability to do that, and as a result, “no ability to keep Americans safe.”

“Look at every big mission that we’ve had that the public knows about for the last decade or so — Osama Bin Laden, Soleimani, Baghdadi, and everybody likes those,” Crenshaw advised. “And a lot of the people who think we shouldn’t be anywhere in the world except on our own shores, they say, ‘See, we can just go do that kind of stuff, and we don’t have to have a forward presence.’ Well, I suggest you figure out … what you are talking about because the only reason we were ever able to do those things is … because they were forward-deployed. We had networks in place. We were doing the intelligence collections prior to, and we had people on the ground forward stage so that they could actually do those missions. So, we have no ability to do that anymore. We have no ability to keep Americans safe.”

