GOP Rep. Kustoff: Call Transcript Shows Biden ‘Knew Exactly What Was Unfolding’ in Afghanistan and Cared about Perception over Lives

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. David Kustoff (R-TN) stated that the transcript of President Joe Biden’s phone call with then-Afghan President Ashraf Ghani shows Biden “was complicit” in the situation in Afghanistan and “knew exactly what was unfolding” but “was more concerned about the perception than the loss of lives.”

Kustoff stated, “Well, it’s very concerning. Because when things started unraveling just a few weeks ago, I thought that the president was derelict in his duties. But when you look at that transcript and the questioning of Jen Psaki yesterday, the president was complicit in a lot of this, and there was one line in that transcript where the president was talking to the Afghan president and wanted to convey the impression and their perception, whether it was true or not, which tells you and tells me and tells everybody that Joe Biden knew exactly what was unfolding and what could have happened and what did happen, in fact, if we removed our troops and our military from Afghanistan. So, it’s concerning on a lot of different fronts that Biden was more concerned about the perception than the loss of lives.”

