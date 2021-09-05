Klobuchar: ‘Abolish the Filibuster’ to Address TX Abortion Law, Voting Rights, Climate Change

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) called for the filibuster to be abolished to pass abortion rights into law.

Klobuchar said, “I’m glad Speaker Pelosi is showing that leadership to get this through the house immediately. Basically, codify or to put Roe v. Wade into law. In the U.S. Senate, first of all, there are some pro-choice Republicans. I want to make that clear. We’ve seen that time and time again in votes.”

She added, “My solution to this, which is my solution for voting rights and so many other things, including climate change, where one side of the country is in flames, the other side of the country is flooded with people dying submerged in their cars. I believe we should abolish the filibuster. I do not believe an archaic rule should be used to allow us to put our heads in the sand, to use justice Sotomayor’s words, to put our heads in the sand and not take action on the important issues, the challenges that are facing our country right now, now and over the next years. We just will get nowhere if we keep this fill bust in place. How do we do it? There have been those, including senator Manchin that has signaled an interest in what’s called the standing filibuster, where you basically require the other side to have to be there day in and day out to require them to support a position that isn’t even supported by all of their own members on roe, not supported by 77% of the American public who thinks roe should remain law.”

