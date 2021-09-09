Confusion: W.H. Says Business Vaccine Mandate Will Apply to Postal Service, ‘If That Is the Rule,’ and U.S.P.S. Falls Under It

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Don Lemon Tonight,” Biden Senior Adviser and Director of the White House Office of Public Engagement Cedric Richmond stated that “it appears” that the Postal Service will not fall under the vaccine requirement for federal employees because they’re an independent agency, “but to the extent that they would fall under our labor standards, if that is the rule, then that’s where it’s going to fall.” And that “if they fall under labor standards, then the rules will apply to them.”

Richmond said, “Well, from what I looked at so far, Don, it appears that the Post Office is an independent agency, but to the extent that they would fall under our labor standards, if that is the rule, then that’s where it’s going to fall. We’re not playing favorites. We are very clear. We’re going to err on the side of protecting our children and our vulnerable population so we’re doing the responsible thing. And so, we’re not picking winners and losers. If you’re required by law to do it, the chips will fall where they may.”

He added that “if they fall under labor standards, then the rules will apply to them.”

