Fmr CIA Director Morell: Biden Withdrawal ‘Absolutely Inspired Jihadists All Over the World’

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” former acting and deputy CIA director Michael Morell sounded off on President Joe Biden’s withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, which resulted in a swift takeover by the Taliban.

According to Morrell, the withdrawal “absolutely inspired jihadists all over the world.” He warned Afghanistan is going to become “jihadist central” with the influx of terrorists coming in.

“I think that the Taliban winning the war on Afghanistan and then the way our exit happened has absolutely inspired jihadists all over the world,” Morell declared. “The Taliban is saying we just didn’t defeat the United States — we defeated NATO. We defeated the world’s greatest military power ever, so there’s a celebration going on. We defeated the Soviet Union — then it fell. Now, we’ve defeated NATO. All right, maybe they can fall, too. I think not only will jihadists be inspired, but a lot of them are going to come to Afghanistan to be part of the celebration, to be part of jihadist central. So after 9/11, they all scattered from Afghanistan.”

“I think we’re going to see a flow back in, and that’s one of the things that makes Afghanistan more dangerous than other spots on the planet,” he added.

