MSNBC’s Reid to Nicki Minaj: You Are Putting Our Community ‘In the Position of Dying’

MSNBC anchor Joy Reid told her audience Monday on her show “The ReidOut” that rapper Nicki Minaj was putting people “in the position of dying” with her anti-COVID-19 vaccine tweets.

Reid said, “You are not going quit your job unless you want to be broke and poor and sit home with no money and do your research on Tik Tok and watch Tik Toks all day of other unvaccinated people. You are going to get that shit. It’s going to happen because people are going to have to face between being broke and being vaccinated. In the end, I’m done hand-holding people too. I’ve reached my limit. I’ve reached my limit. I’m not begging anyone else.”

She added, “And people like Nicki Minaj, I have to say this. You have a platform, sister, that is 22 million followers. Ok? I have two million followers. You have 22 million followers on Twitter. For you to use your platform to encourage our community to not protect themselves and save their lives, my God, sister, you could do better than that. You got that platform. It’s a blessing. It’s a blessing that you got that, that people listen to you. And they listen to you more than they listen to me, for you to use your platform to put people in the position of dying from a disease they don’t have to die from, oh my God. As a fan, as a hip hop fan, as somebody who is your fan, I am so sad that you did that. So sad that you did that, sister. Oh, my God.”

They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one 🙏♥️ — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

Minaj responded to Reid’s comments.

This is what happens when you’re so thirsty to down another black woman (by the request of the white man), that you didn’t bother to read all my tweets. “My God SISTER do better” imagine getting ur dumb ass on tv a min after a tweet to spread a false narrative about a black woman https://t.co/4UviONyTHy — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 14, 2021

