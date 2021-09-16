CNN’s Allison: Those Attending Saturday’s Rally Have ‘Very Close Parallels to the Taliban’

CNN political commentator Ashley Allison said Thursday on “The Lead” that those planning to attend the Justice for J6 rally in D.C. Saturday have “very close parallels to the Taliban.”

Allison said, “We know that Joe Biden won the election, and these folks show up because, on January 6, there’s a group of people who wanted to overthrow our government and did not believe what voters decided to do. They are coming back on Saturday to make the point the second time. This is not the first time a rally has a reunion, so to speak. It happened when Charlottesville, neo-Nazies marched in the streets as they came back to Unite the Right.”

She added, “The thing that’s disgusting to me is same Republicans who will not condemn Saturday’s attendees or the rally are the same ones blasting the Biden administration about Afghanistan. When I look at the people who come on Saturday, I draw very close parallels to the Taliban. They are people who don’t have respect for democracy. They are people who don’t have respect to diverging ideas and what is people on January 6 stood for. That is what the people who come on Saturday. If you are a Democrat or a Republican and you won’t condemn, shame on you. People should take them on in the primary, and they should not be afraid of Donald Trump.”

Guest anchor Pamela Brown said, “That’s an extreme example and to equate them to the Taliban, an obviously very oppressive, violent regime.”

