GOP Rep. Malliotakis: NYC Vaccine Mandate ‘Unfair’ to Businesses, Customers

Friday on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Company,” Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) addressed the New York City coronavirus vaccine mandate for indoor spaces, which went into effect this week.

Malliotakis criticized the mandate coming down from “money-grabbing” Mayor Bill de Blasio (D). She described the mandate as “segregating classes of people,” adding it was “unfair” to business owners and customers.

“When I was on your show a couple of weeks ago, I said that I was opposed to this vaccine mandate because, number one, it’s just unfair. You are segregating classes of people, and you’re also hurting these small businesses that have bore the brunt of these mandates throughout the entire pandemic despite the fact that it’s 1%, science shows, 1% is traced back to restaurants. I’ve spoken to business owners in my district who are either closing their indoor area or they have had party cancellations, and they are suffering because they don’t have the staffing to be able to check these and ensure that they are authentic. And they’re concerned about being hit with significant fines by our money-grabbing mayor, Bill de Blasio. So. it is an issue; it is a concern.”

“I know there are a number of lawsuits out there,” she continued. “One we had in state court got thrown out, but there are a number of them on the federal level — not just for the mandates on restaurant owners, but also the mandates on teachers and the mandates on health care workers as well.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent