Dem Rep. Dean: ‘Over-the-Horizon Was Not Capability’ on Kabul Drone Strike, ‘Relieved’ Admin. ‘Transparently Admitted’ Mistake

On Saturday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Velshi,” Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA) stated that with the August 29 drone strike, “we see that this over-the-horizon was not capability, it was tragic, terrible.” And that while Congress has to engage in oversight, “I at least am relieved that this administration transparently admitted this mistake.”

Dean said, “I think this drone strike is tragic. A drone strike that killed ten civilians, seven children is, sadly, a requirement that Congress take a look and make sure we do our oversight responsibility. I can’t state enough the tragedy of seven children being struck and killed by our drone strike. What I do think is that yes, we need oversight. Number two, I at least am relieved that this administration transparently admitted this mistake. We have to be accountable, and even in the fog of war, we have to be accountable for what we do. I worry a lot about the language that we use around war and the euphemisms. And so, we have to take a look at our drone program at — when we hear expressions like over-the-horizon capabilities. Well, we see that this over-the-horizon was not capability, it was tragic, terrible.”

