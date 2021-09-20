Fiorina: GOP Needs to ‘Dump Trump’ — ‘I Personally Am Horrified by What the Term Conservative Has Come to Mean’

Former CEO of Hewlett-Packard and 2016 Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina on Monday’s episode of ABC’s “The View” called on the Republican Party to “dump” former President Donald Trump.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “So Saturday’s so-called Justice for J6 rally had more police and press than protesters. And it is a reminder of the identity crisis, I think, that the GOP may be having now. Officials like Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger want to move the party away from you know who, and others are still sticking with him. Some say they’re not going to run for re-election because the party has become too toxic. So, Carly, you ran as a Republican in 2016. Do you even recognize the party now?”

Fiorina said, “It’s very sad, honestly. Way back in 2015, I was saying that Trump lacked both character and competence. Sadly I was right. But I think what we didn’t understand then was how dangerous this combination would become. The party has changed so much. And, yes, the people who speak up and there are too few of us, the people who speak up get pilloried and criticized, or they retire. Just as a reminder, in 2006, a Republican president signed into law an extension of the voting rights bill from 1965, and the vote in the senate was 97-0. This party has changed a lot. And unless it dumps Trump, this party is not a party that I can feel proud of.”

She added, “I personally am horrified by what the term conservative has come to mean. It is not conservative for a governor to prevent a private company from mandating vaccines. That’s not conservative. It is not conservative to say a school district can’t mandate a vaccine. There is nothing conservative did that. I think people need to speak up.”

